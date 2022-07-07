Hosting the Prairie Rivers Baseball Association Blue team on Wednesday, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs 15U squad picked up a 4-1 victory, before falling 18-9 in five innings.
Garrett Kuhn-Rice limited Blue to one run on seven hits, over six innings. He walked just one and collected a trio of strikeouts. Drew Evavold pitched a scoreless seventh.
OTC scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, on a wild pitch. They would add another in the third and also a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Owen Harig was 1-3 with a run and RBI, Kaleb Hammes also delivered an RBI for OTC.
In the second game, the Dawgs committed nine errors leading to seven unearned runs, in the 18-9 loss. PRBA won the hitting battle 12-2. Six of the nine runs scored by OTC were unearned.
Bradyn Roisum started on the mound. He gave up six runs on two hits, with three walks and one strikeout. Rowan Finseth pitched two innings, giving up 12 runs on 10 hits, tallying a K and a walk. Collin Lukken pitched a scoreless inning.
Now at 13-11, OTC 15U will host Parkers Prairie on July 7 before traveling to Alexandria on July 8.
