OTC baseball picks up a pair of wins

Hosting both Sebeka and Pelican Rapids, on May 1, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team continued their strong start to the season, as they picked up wins in both of their games.
OTC 13 Pelican Rapids 7
The Pelican Rapids Vikings picked up a run in the top of the first inning, as Kaden Holt had an RBI double to bring in Jack Paulson. OTC had a two out rally in the bottom of the first, with Garrett Nelson picking up a two run single, driving in Lane Dilly and Jayden Harig.
The Bulldogs scored twice more in the second, on a walk and an error.
Both sides scored a run in the third.
In the home half of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs scored four runs on a pair of errors and a wild pitch.
Trailing by a score of 9-2, the Vikings pieced together a rally in the fifth, as they scored five runs to pull within two. They scored once before an out was recorded and then had three runs come across with two outs.
OTC threw some water on the fire with four runs in the sixth inning, on their way to victory.
Pelican Rapids had nine errors in the game, compared to just two for the Bulldogs. The Vikings did out hit the home team, 7-5.
Holt drove in a pair of the Vikings. Esteban Garza and Jack Paulson both scored twice. Pelican had five different pitches in the game.
For OTC, Nelson picked up a pair of RBIs. Tyson Misegades, Noah Link, Owen Harig and Dilly all scored twice.
Tyson started the game on the mound. He went four innings, giving up three runs on three hits, a walk and four Ks. Drew Evavold pitched 2/3s of an inning before Kale Misegades came in and pitched the rest of the way.
Captain Jayden said, "Ty was big for us. He not only gave us a great start on the hill but he was always on base too and causing chaos offensively."
OTC 14 Sebeka 1
In their second game of the day, the Bulldogs saw Sebeka jump out to a 1-0 lead after the top half of the first … but then they would score 14 runs over the first two innings, to win in five.
Every starter in the lineup scored at least once for OTC, who forced the issue frequently, causing Sebeka to have seven errors.
Tyson and Gavin Pausch scored three times each, with Pausch also driving in three. Hunter Haugen hit a home run and drove in three.
Pausch went the distance on the hill, giving up two hits and striking out five.
Freshmen Ayden Olson and Evavold were asked about their team, "This has been a really fun start," said Olson "Everyone on the team has a role and we are just trying our best to complete goals." Evavold added, "We are a tough team, with everyone working together it is great to have some success early."
The Bulldogs of Ottertail Central now move to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Park Region Conference. They play Wadena-Deer Creek on May 2.