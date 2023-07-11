OTC Black takes two from Frazee

Traveling to take on Frazee in a doubleheader, on Jul. 10, the Ottertail Central 15U Black squad picked up a pair of victories, via scores of 6-1 and 8-1.
OTC 6 Frazee 1
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. That score would hold until the late innings.
OTC scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, one on an error and the other on a wild pitch.
Three more runs came across in the seventh. After the first two outs were recorded, a pair of hit by pitches, two walks and a single producing the offense for OTC.
Hits were at a premium, as the two sides combined for six total in the first game.
Kale Misegades went the distance on the bump. He allowed two hits, one walk, one run and picked up 11 strikeouts. He also drove in a pair of runs with both Ryan Depsard and Ayden Olson scoring twice.
OTC 8 Frazee 1
The night cap was a shortened three inning game. OTC scored the first eight runs, three in the first, one in the second and four more in the third. Frazee’s lone run came in the home half of the third inning.
Hits were limited once again, as there were just three between the two sides. A key in the game was five errors by Frazee.
Misegades once again drove in a pair. Kaleb Hammes scored a pair of runs and OTC coaxed nine walks.
Dawson Bushman pitched all three innings. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks, while picking up a pair of Ks.
"It was a great day for a DH sweep … Misegades was commanded the strike zone so well and was dominant,” said OTC coach Evan Meece. “Our defense was solid behind him as well. I was happy with the way we responded to last week and started to build momentum into the state and regional tournament."
OTC will travel to Evansville on Jul. 13 to face PRBA Blue before heading to Fergus Falls for the state tournament this weekend.
OTC will host the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament at Tony Kawlewski Field in Henning Jul. 27-31. This tournament will feature teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Game one:
OTC - 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 6
FRZ - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
OTC Hitting - Ryan Despard: 0-2, 2R; Ayden Olson: 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Kaleb Hammes: 0-2, RBI, 2BB, K; Kale Misegades: 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Max Mekalson: 0-3, BB, K; Olin Link: 1-2, K; Quenton Beske: 0-0, BB; Rowan Finseth: 0-3, 2K; Max Grove 0-3, K; Beck Thorson: 0-1, R, BB, K.
OTC Pitching - Kale Misegades: 7IP, 2H, R, 11K, B.
Game two:
OTC - 3 1 4 x x x x 8
FRZ - 0 0 1 x x x x 1
OTC Hitting - JR Faaliga: 0-2, BB, 2K; Colton Shjerve: 0-2, R, K; Ayden Olson: 1-1, 2R, BB; Kale Misegades: 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Kaleb Hammes: 0-0, 2R, 2BB; Olin Link: 0-0, 2BB; Max Mekalson: 0-0, R, 2BB; Dawson Bushman: 0-1, BB; Max Grove: 0-2, 2K; Beck Thorson: 0-2, 2K; Ryan Despard, 0-0, R.
