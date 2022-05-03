The Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball squad hosted the Frazee Hornets at Tony Kawlewski Field in Henning on Monday night, coming away with a 5-0 shutout win.
Gavin Pausch scattered four hits over seven innings, did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
OTC got on the board early in the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Garrett Nelson delivered an RBI single. Owen Buehler then followed with a two run single.
The Bulldogs would add another run in the bottom of the third inning, as Buehler produced his third RBI of the night. Owen Harig used some aggressive base running to score the final run of the game, in the fourth.
“Pausch has been pitching really well this year, I am really glad we backed him both offensively and defensively in the game," said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. "It was great to see us play such a clean game."
Buehler had three hits to go along with his RBIs. Both Pausch and Jayden Harig had multiple hits in the game. OTC collectively had 10 hits.
Now at 2-6 on the season, the Bulldogs will be at Pillager, on May 3 and then at Sebeka on May 5.
