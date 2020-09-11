The Otter Tail Central cross country teams welcomed in Pelican Rapids and Lake Park-Audubon for a meet Thursday. The Bulldogs would find success as the boys finished first and the girls team took second.
In the boys’ meet, the Bulldogs place four runners in the top 10 to take first. OTC’s Isaac Scherfenber finished third (18:11), while teammates Blake Alonzo (fourth, 18:33.36), Nick Carter (fifth, 18:42), Joseph Froslee (ninth, 19:47) and Drew Durbin (15th, 21:08.19) rounded out the varsity scoring. Noah Mansaker (16th, 21:09.52) and August Wicklund (20th, 22:43.43) also competed for the Bulldogs.
The Pelican Rapids Vikings would finish second with a team score of 42. Charlie Larsen (18:05.71) led the way with a second-place finish, while teammates Treyvon Benson (seventh, 19:40.01), Brody Syverson (10th, 20:06.27), William Pesch (11th, 20:06.57) and Timmy Guler (12th, 20:10.67) recorded varsity points. Sam Moe (13th, 20:22.48) and Julian Diaz (21st, 23:35.90) also competed for the varsity team.
In the girls’ race, the OTC girls’ team would take second. Faith Fisher (fourth, 21:43.17), Ady Tysdal (sixth, 21:52.69), Jorja Gabrielson (seventh, 21:55.76), Grace VanErp (eighth, 22:04.86) and Laney Frost (12th, 23:09.43) rounded out the varsity scoring. Liz Lukken (13th, 23:22.78) and Becca Johnson (16th, 24:17.65) also competed.
The Pelican Rapids girls team finished in third as Sylvia Pesch (ninth, 22:07.38) and Kirra Johnson (10th, 22:54.70) led the way. Morgan Korf (11th, 22:56.28), Lily Williams (14th, 23:30.43) and Rachael Guler (17th, 24:22.93) recorded varsity points, while Hazel Haugrud (18th, 25:30.12) and Greta Tollefson (19th, 25:43.79) also competed.
The Bulldogs will now travel to compete in a meet in Perham Thursday, Sept. 17.
