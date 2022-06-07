It was a doubleheader sweep to begin the summer season for the Ottertail Central (OTC) 15U baseball team, as they defeated Breckenridge 20-2 and 8-6, on June 6.
OTC jumped out to a big early advantage in game one, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning. Gavin Pausch led off the inning with a single and then proceeded to steal a pair of bags before coming home to score. A trio of RBI singles and a pair of RBI doubles highlighted the first.
Ottertail scored a pair of runs in the third and one more in the fourth, before enjoying another big inning with nine runs in the fifth. Breckenridge scored their two runs in the home half of the fifth inning.
Ryan Despard went 2-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Ayden Olson and Garrett Kuhn-Rice both had a pair of hits, with two runs scored and an RBI. Kale Misegades drove in two and Kaleb Hammes went 2-2 with a pair of runs scored.
Hammes pitched the first four innings, allowing no hits, six walks and five strikeouts. Drew Evavold pitched the final frame.
The nightcap saw the two teams tied at six heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. OTC would then score a pair of unearned runs and hold off Breckenridge in the top of the fifth, to earn the win.
Rowan Finseth had a pair of RBIs, to pace OTC. Quenton Beske, Conner Thompson, Brandon Grabe and Kuhn-Rice all drove in one run. Despard scored twice.
Kuhn-Rice picked up the win on the mound. He pitched the first four innings, giving up six runs on five hits and three walks. Eric Fick pitched the fifth inning, giving up a walk and getting a strikeout.
OTC 15U is set to be back in action on June 9, hosting the Fergus Falls 14U team.
