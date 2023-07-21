OTC Dawgs go 1-1 on opening day

Front, from left to right: Bat Boy Aaden, Grady Shebeck, Brady Saurer, Austin Sem, Charlie Bertrand and Evan Hagen. Back row: Assistant coach Kellen Shebeck, Graham Huschka, Kaden Schmieg, Sam Ravenscraft, Billy Durbin, Deklin Kugler, Landen Harig, Trinity Baker and coach Ryan Hendrickson.
The Ottertail Central Dawgs baseball squad opened up the 15U district tournament on July 20, splitting their pair of games. Action for the south portion of the bracket is being held at Delagoon Park, in Fergus Falls.
OTC 15 Border West 14
It was a wild ending to this high scoring affair, as the two sides combined for 13 runs in the final frame.
OTC posted four runs over the first two innings and held a 6-1 lead going into the fifth.
Border West responded with a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Dawgs answered with four of their own.
Moving into the sixth, BW would score 11 unanswered to take a 14-10 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
Down to their final three outs, OTC would coax seven walks (20 overall in the game) and also a single, with just one out being recorded as Austin Sem drove in the winning run, giving the Dawgs the walk off win.
Sem finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Grady Shebeck and Kaden Schmeig each drove in two.
Trinity Baker pitched the first five innings. She allowed three hits and four walks, while picking up seven strikeouts. Brady Saurer and Sam Ravenscraft also saw time on the mound.
Alexandria Red 14 OTC 3 (Five innings)
In their second game of the day, OTC saw Alexandria score the first nine runs of the game (Six in the first, three in the second). The Dawgs scored all three of their runs in the top of the third.
A wild pitch produced the first run. Kaden Schmieg had an RBI groundout and Landon Harig provided an RBI single.
Alex answered with three of their own in the third and then added two more in the fourth.
Both teams had two errors in the game and Alexandria held the advantage in hits, 11-8.
Shebeck and Harig each collected in two each, with Harig and Schmieg providing RBIs.
OTC will look to make its way through the elimination bracket over the weekend.
