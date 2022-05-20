In a tight contest, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball team picked up a walk-off win against the Barnesville Trojans on May 19. 2-1. Lane Dilly delivered a one out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Bulldogs.
Barnesville got on the board first, scoring in the top of the fifth inning. OTC responded in the bottom of the seventh. Garret Nelson led off the inning with a solo home run. A one-two-three top of the eight set up the heroics for Dilly.
Both teams had great pitching performances. Gavin Pausch went the distance for OTC. He scattered seven hits over the eighth frames. Pausch walked a pair and struck out three. In 39 innings pitched this season, he has only given up three earned runs, equating to an ERA of .538.
Six different batters came up with a hit for the Bulldogs. OTC did not commit an error, while Barnesville had three.
“We started off a little slow but Barnesville made a few really nice defensive plays to keep us at bay too,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “The Trojans made a nice sliding catch in left field to take a double away and also turned two double plays to change the game. Ultimately Pausch threw another great game for us, Nelly hit an absolute bomb to tie the game in the seventh, then Pausch and Dilly got it done in the eighth."
Now at 7-9 on the season, the Bulldogs are set to host Wadena-Deer Creek on May 20 and then travel to Pelican Rapids on May 23.
