In a thriller affair at Tony Thiel Field, in Battle Lake, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs came away with a 28-27 victory over the visiting Breckenridge Cowboys.
OTC opened up the scoring with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by Owen Buehler, in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good and it gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 advantage just minutes into the game. After another Buehler pick, Jack Mekalson hooked up with Mason Dalluge for a 22-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.
Late in the first half, the Cowboys got a pair of touchdowns. Cam Nieto scampered for 25 yards and after a fumble recovery, it was Gavin Pederson scoring from three yards out. Both point after touchdown kicks were good and the two sides were tied at 14 at the break.
In the second half, Mekalson tossed a pair of touchdown passes to put the Bulldogs up 28-14. He connected with Buehler for a 33-yard score and Dalluge for a 76-yard passing score.
Much like the first half, Breckenridge struck late. After getting a touchdown on a lengthy drive, Nieto scored on an 8-yard run, trimming the lead to one. The PAT was missed wide right and gave OTC the victory.
The Cowboys were led by Nieto, who had 122 yards on 23 carries, Pederson finished with 84 yards on 20 carries, while Alex Sanchez had 46 yards on seven attempts. Quarterback Bailey Evans was 6-9 for 67 yards. Breckendridge had 385 total yards of offense.
Mason Hammer had 39 yards on the ground, while Mekalson was 6-10 for 187 yards and three touchdowns for OTC.
The Bulldogs will host Pillager, on Sept. 9, while Breckenridge travels to Parkers Prairie.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone