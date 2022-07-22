Ottertail Central is hosting this year’s 13U state baseball tournament, with games being held in both Battle Lake and Henning. Games got underway on July 21, with nine games being played at the two diamonds.
OTC split their two games, defeating Upsala-Swanville Area 7-0 and falling to Perham 11-1.
Against USA, Ottertail got a great pitching performance from Dawson Bushman and Max Grove. Bushman went five innings, scattering five hits and walking a batter, with eight strikeouts. Grove pitched a scoreless pair of innings.
Offensively, they had 13 hits in the game. Mason Hoyt, Trinity Baker, Bushman and Grove all had a pair each.
The big inning was the four run fifth. Sam Ravenscroft, Beck Thorson and Baker all drove in a run for OTC.
“This was the best all around game we have played yet this year and that is exactly what you look for in playoffs,” exclaimed OTC head coach Ryan Hendrickson. “I am so excited to see the growth out of this year! The complete game we played vs USA was remarkable!”
Ottertail did not have any errors in the game, while stealing eight bases.
Perham 11 OTC 1
It was Perham who got off to a hot start, as they scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back. OTC was only able to collect two hits in the game, one each from Hoyt and Grove.
Baker started the game on the mound, lasting three innings and giving up eight runs on six hits. Kaden Schmieg threw the final three innings out of the bullpen.
Perham collected 12 hits and had seven stolen bases.
“I would like to thank all of our volunteers that make this possible,” said Hendrickson. “Our parents, community members, coaches and players really stepped up. There is a lot of work in preparing and executing a big tournament like this.”
