BATTLE LAKE — The Otter Tail Central (OTC) Bulldogs wrestling team opened up the season with a split in duels at a triangular held in Battle Lake on Friday.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a loss to United North Central (UNC) by a score of 46-27. The Bulldogs had pulled within seven when UNC closed out with a pair of pins. Then the Bulldogs defeated Pelican Rapids 47-33. This time the Bulldogs were the team to close out with wins at the top.
OTC is wrestling without a few key wrestlers which all should be back in the next couple of weeks. With the addition of those wrestlers, the Bulldogs would shore up a couple key weights and create some depth. This depth will help as the season moves on.
UNC 46, OTC 27
106: Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by Johnson Forchyce Johnson (UNC) fall :15
113: Christopher Fronning (OTC) defeated Zach Davidson (UNC) fall 1:44
120: Ryan Despard (OTC) received a forfeit
126: Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Wyatt Olson (UNC) fall :33
132: Brien Poser (OTC) defeated by Hunter Skaro (UNC) fall 3:34
138: Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated by Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) 1-3 2overtime
145: Connor Nelson (OTC) defeated by Dylan Rasmuussen (UNC) fall 1:16
152: Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated by Eion Ness (UNC) 1-10
160: Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Hank Tellers (UNC) 8-1
170: Brock Hasling (OTC) defeated by Dakota Meech (UNC) fall 4:53
182: Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated Logan Torma (UNC) fall 1:25
195: Tristen Evavold (OTC) received a forfeit
220: Murphy Despard (OTC) was defeated by Cooper Haspbargen (UNC) 7-8
285: Kale Rich (OTC) was defeated by Marcus Peterson (UNC) fall 2:40
OTC 47, Pelican Rapids 33
106: Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by Danny Salazar (PR) fall 1:20
113: Christopher Fronning (OTC) defeated by Ted Carlson (PR) fall 4:27
120: Ryan Despard (OTC) defeated by Daniel Diaz (PR) fall 1:45
126: Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Mark LaPoint (PR) fall :19
132: Brien Poser (OTC) defeated Tommy Thach (PR) fall 2:35
138: Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated Sebastian Centeno (PR) TF 25-6
145: Connor Nelson (OTC) defeated by Carter Johnson (PR) 4-11
152: Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated Jake Kapenga (PR) fall 1:58
160: Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Kayden Holt (PR) fall :33
170: Brock Hasling (OTC) received a forfeit
182: Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated by Johnny Ziebell (PR) fall 4:20
195: Tristen Evavold (OTC) defeated Jacob Willitd (PR) fall 4:37
220: Murphy Despard (OTC) defeated Abraham Gonzalez (PR) fall 5:09
285: Kale Rich (OTC) received a forfeit
