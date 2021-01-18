Lowdown

Pelican Rapids wrestler Sebastian Centeno squares off against United North Central’s Dylan Rasmussen in Friday’s triangular in Battle Lake which included hosts the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs.

BATTLE LAKE — The Otter Tail Central (OTC) Bulldogs wrestling team opened up the season with a split in duels at a triangular held in Battle Lake on Friday.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a loss to United North Central (UNC) by a score of 46-27. The Bulldogs had pulled within seven when UNC closed out with a pair of pins. Then the Bulldogs defeated Pelican Rapids 47-33. This time the Bulldogs were the team to close out with wins at the top.

 OTC is wrestling without a few key wrestlers which all should be back in the next couple of weeks. With the addition of those wrestlers, the Bulldogs would shore up a couple key weights and create some depth. This depth will help as the season moves on.

 

UNC 46, OTC 27

106: Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by Johnson Forchyce Johnson (UNC) fall :15

113: Christopher Fronning (OTC) defeated Zach Davidson (UNC) fall 1:44

120: Ryan Despard (OTC) received a forfeit 

126: Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Wyatt Olson (UNC) fall :33

132: Brien Poser (OTC) defeated by Hunter Skaro (UNC) fall 3:34

138: Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated by Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) 1-3 2overtime

145: Connor Nelson (OTC) defeated by Dylan Rasmuussen (UNC) fall 1:16

152: Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated by Eion Ness (UNC) 1-10

160: Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Hank Tellers (UNC) 8-1

170: Brock Hasling (OTC) defeated by Dakota Meech (UNC) fall 4:53

182: Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated Logan Torma (UNC) fall 1:25

195: Tristen Evavold (OTC) received a forfeit

220: Murphy Despard (OTC) was defeated by Cooper Haspbargen (UNC) 7-8

285: Kale Rich (OTC) was defeated by Marcus Peterson (UNC) fall 2:40

 

OTC 47, Pelican Rapids 33

106: Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by Danny Salazar (PR) fall 1:20

113: Christopher Fronning (OTC) defeated by Ted Carlson (PR) fall 4:27

120: Ryan Despard (OTC) defeated by Daniel Diaz (PR) fall 1:45 

126: Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Mark LaPoint (PR) fall :19

132: Brien Poser (OTC) defeated Tommy Thach (PR) fall 2:35

138: Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated Sebastian Centeno (PR) TF 25-6

145: Connor Nelson (OTC) defeated by Carter Johnson (PR) 4-11

152: Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated Jake Kapenga (PR) fall 1:58

160: Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Kayden Holt (PR) fall :33

170: Brock Hasling (OTC) received a forfeit 

182: Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated by Johnny Ziebell (PR) fall 4:20

195: Tristen Evavold (OTC) defeated Jacob Willitd (PR) fall 4:37 

220: Murphy Despard (OTC) defeated Abraham Gonzalez (PR) fall 5:09

285: Kale Rich (OTC) received a forfeit 

