On the road on May 26, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball squad held on for a 13-9 win over the Cowboys of Breckenridge.
OTC wasted little time, as they pushed three runs across the plate in the first inning. The inning was highlighted by a two run single by Soren Floden. After Breck answered with a run of their own, the Bulldogs scored two unearned runs in the top of the second.
Two more runs would come across in the top of the fourth, as OTC held a 7-2 advantage after four. The Bulldogs would score a lone run in each of the next two innings, but over that same time frame, the Cowboys scored six, to pull within one at 9-8.
The Bulldogs were able to capture some late momentum and scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Then three out of four batters were hit by a pitch, add on a sacrifice fly and OTC held a 13-8 lead. Breckenridge scored once in the bottom of the seventh.
Drew Evavold pitched the first five innings. He gave up 11 hits and three walks, five earned runs and picked up a pair of Ks. Gavin Pausch finished the game on the mound, allowing two hits and a walk, with two runs and two strikeouts.
Kale Misegades was 4-4 with four runs scored. Both Jayden Harig and Pausch were 1-4 with two runs scored, Harig added on three RBIs. Adding to the offense, Owen Buehler had a pair of RBIs and Floden drove in three.
“It’s great to see us hitting the ball hard this time of year,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “Evavold gave us a great start, Pausch was clutch in relief and we put good quality at bats together in between. Going into the seventh we were only up one, so again we put another rally together late in the game, great scrappy baseball!”
OTC finished the regular season with a 9-11 record. They await the playoffs on Tuesday.
