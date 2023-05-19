OTC picks up win on senior night

Hosting Parkers Prairie, on May 18, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team honored their seniors and picked up a hard fought 2-1 victory.
The Bulldogs posted a run in the bottom of the first inning. Tyson Misegades singled to lead off, stole second and then scored on a double by Gavin Pausch.
That score would hold until the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, David Revering came up with a double and would score on an error.
OTC wasted little time regaining the lead. In the home half of the fifth, Jayden Harig got a sacrifice fly to drive in Misegades.
Parkers had the tying run on in the sixth inning but came up empty. Then a one-two-three top of the seventh gave the win to the Bulldogs.
"This score, and the win, showed how we are able to score in various ways. It is so much fun watching these guys play,” stated OTC coach Ryan Hendrickson. “We were able to get on, beat out a bunt, move 'em over, and SAC Fly' em in. All the while making exciting plays in the field, and on top of everything our battery was about perfect. Pausch and Harig had something special going."
Both teams had six hits in the game.
Pausch was 3-3 with an RBI and Misegades was 2-3 with two runs scored for OTC. Revering led Parkers with two hits.
On the mound, Pausch went all seven for the Bulldogs. Besides the hits he had one walk and two strikeouts. Nolan Steidl went all six for Parkers, picking up three Ks and allowing three walks.
When asked about the four seniors, coach Hendrickson said, "This is a special group of guys. They have really worked hard to be where they are at. Our seniors lead by example everyday, on and off of the field. They are selfless in their dedication to their teams and communities. I have really appreciated them and their families, they are all outstanding people!"
