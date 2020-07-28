The Otter Tail Central Raptors baseball team fell in two close games Friday and Monday.
In Friday’s game, OTC lost a late lead to Breckenridge as the Cowboys stole a 4-3 victory.
OTC led 2-1 going into the fifth inning, but a three-run attack by Breckenridge in the inning gave the visitor the victory.
Tyson Misegades took the loss for the OTC pitching five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out six.
Owen Buehler led OTC at the plate going 3-for-3.
“The boys played hard and really competed against a good Breck team,” OTC head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “They got us this time, but we learned a little about ourselves and got better today.”
On Monday, a tie game broke open in extra innings as Wheaton scored four runs in the ninth inning to top OTC 5-3.
Buehler would take the loss pitching one inning of relief. Lane Dilly would pitch the first eight innings allowing one earned and striking out seven.
Misegades led OTC offensively as he went 2-for-4, while teammate Hunter Haugen recorded three stolen bases.
