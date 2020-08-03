The Otter Tail Central Raptors got a strong pitching performance from Logan Dilly as they defeated visiting Parkers Prairie 7-0 Friday.

Dilly would go all seven innings striking out six and giving up two hits.

The Raptors took control over the game in the first inning with two runs and added two more in the second and fourth. OTC would close out the scoring with a run in the home half of the sixth.

Owen Harig led the Raptors at the plate with three hits and three RBIs while Dilly took three free passes.

