The Otter Tail Central Raptors got a strong pitching performance from Logan Dilly as they defeated visiting Parkers Prairie 7-0 Friday.
Dilly would go all seven innings striking out six and giving up two hits.
The Raptors took control over the game in the first inning with two runs and added two more in the second and fourth. OTC would close out the scoring with a run in the home half of the sixth.
Owen Harig led the Raptors at the plate with three hits and three RBIs while Dilly took three free passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.