A big fifth inning and a late stand allowed the Otter Tail Central Raptors to hold onto a 9-6 victory Monday over the Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) Team 2.
The Raptors got on the board in the first inning with a pair of runs, but saw PRBA cut into the lead with a run in the second. The two teams would trade runs in the third, while OTC added another run in the fourth.
The Raptors took control of the game in the fifth with five runs to push the lead to 9-2. But as many were getting ready to leave, PRBA fought back with four runs in the home half of the seventh. OTC would regroup on defense and plug the leak before more damage was done.
Lane Dilly picked up the win on the mound recording eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
Dilly also led the Raptors at the plate with three hits and three runs scored. Teammate Wyatt Severson had three RBIs, while Collin Lukken and Hunter Haugen each supplied OTC with two.
The Raptors will now welcome in Breckenridge for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Henning.
