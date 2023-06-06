OTC sees season close with loss to Roseau

In the double elimination portion of the 2023 Section 8AA baseball tournament, on Jun. 5, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs could not keep up with the Roseau Rams, as Roseau came away with a 14-3 victory.
Roseau led 1-0 in the top of the first when an error kept the inning going and they would eventually push three runs across.
OTC got a run back in the home half of the first, as Tyson Misegades led off the inning with a single and then scored on a double by Lane Dilly.
The Rams scored three more runs in the second, with another providing to be costly to the Bulldogs.
Trailing 7-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth, OTC loaded the bases with one out and then scored two runs on a fielder's choice and an error.
The game was broken wide open in the top of the seventh, as Roseau scored seven runs in the frame.
Dilly, Misegades and Gavin Pausch all scored a run for the Bulldogs, with Dilly and Jayden Harig picking up RBIs.
Roseau out hit OTC 14-4 and the Bulldogs had seven errors to just one for the Rams.
“I am most proud of the teamwork that the guys used to win a record number of OTC Baseball games. We didn't win off of homeruns or overpowering pitching, we won off of team offense and team defense,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “At any point of any game our guys were competing with everything they had and were truly fun to watch and coach. Our seniors had a great year. To Hunter, Tyson, Jayden and Garrett we wish you well, we thank you for your commitment, dedication and leadership throughout the years; you are always welcome back in any manner for OTC Baseball. Thank you Ottertail Central communities for all of your support, this was one heck of a ride. I am excited to see what the summer seasons bring us in preparation for next season!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone