Traveling to Sebeka on May 5, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball squad picked up a sweep, winning a pair of games 9-1 and 5-3. Both games were five inning affairs.
Lane Dilly went the distance in game one on the mound. He gave up the lone run on three hits, walked two and struck out five.
OTC started out hot, Kale Misegades opened the game with a single and scored on a Dilly RBI single, then Jayden Harig singled and reached home on a Garrett Nelson double, Nelson scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Sebeka answered with one of their own in the first inning.
The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the third inning as Gavon Pausch and Dilly both scored after some scrappy baserunning and a sacrifice fly from Jayden. A run in the fourth and a pair of runs in the fifth ended the scoring.
Jayden finished with two hits and two RBIs. OTC finished with 11 stolen bases in the first contest.
In the night cap, Sebeka jumped out to an early lead, pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the first inning. OTC was ready to answer in the home half.
Pausch hit a one out single, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Dilly and Jayden. Drew Evavold provided an RBI single later in the inning, giving OTC a 3-2 lead after one.
Misegades provided an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Sebeka smacked a home run in the third before Owen Harig provided an RBI in the fourth, ending the scoring.
Starting on the mound in game two was Misegades, who pitched four and two thirds innings. He allowed five hits, with three runs scoring (one earned), getting three strikeouts and walking one. Dilly got the final out of the game.
Owen had a pair of hits and five different Bulldogs drove in a run.
Now at 4-7 and having won three of their last four games, OTC returns to action on May 10, visiting Menahga.
