In a battle on Thursday, the Ottertail Central (OTC) 15U baseball team ran into stiff competition, falling at Parkers Prairie 7-5 in game one and 11-1, in four innings, in the night cap.
OTC wasted little time to get the day going, plating two runs in the top of the first inning. An error and a walk to two runners on, then Conner Thompson and Quenton Beske provided RBI singles.
Parkers answered with three of their own in the home half. Then added onto their lead with two in the third, one in both the fourth and fifth innings.
A lite rally was mounted by Ottertail in the top of the seventh. The first three batters of the inning reached. Kaleb Hammes was hit-by-a-pitch to pick up an RBI, followed by RBI singles by Drew Evavold and Beske. OTC got the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the contest.
Ryan Despard, Beske and Evavold all had two hits a piece. Hammes scored twice and Beske drove in two.
It was Hammes who got the start on the hill, getting in four innings of work. He allowed six runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Ayden Olson finished the game, allowing one run over two innings of work. Ottertail committed five errors in the game.
During the second game, OTC scored their lone run in the top of the second inning, as Despard reached on a two out single and then scored on an error. The lead did not last long as Parkers scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and added five more in the third.
Ottertail was out-hit in the game 7-1 and had four errors compared to just one for Parkers Prairie. Colton Schjerve drew a pair of walks for OTC.
Despard started on the mound. He worked two innings, giving up six runs on four hits with no walks and a pair of Ks. Collin Lukken relieved him and finished the game, giving up five runs on three hits and five walks.
The losses dropped OTC 15U to 5-6 on the season, the will have a pair of games against Staples-Motley and Warroad on June 17, then returning to action on June 18, against an opponent yet to be determined.
