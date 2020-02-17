UNDERWOOD — The Otter Tail Central Bulldog wrestling team season ended on Friday at the Section 6A final four held in Underwood.
The Bulldogs won the quarterfinal match against Staples/Motley 66-11.
The Bulldogs who were the No. 3 seed then faced the No. 2 seed West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights in the semifinals of the Section 6A final four. The other semifinals were No. 1 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie vs No. 5 New York Mills.
The matches were very competitive and were going to be decided by getting bonus points and not giving up bonus points. At one point during the semifinals, both teams scores were tied 21-21. In the end the Bulldogs fell to WCA/A/BE 34-33 and NYM fell to BHVPP 51-24.
The defending champions BHVPP then defeated WCA 39-21 in the finals.
OTC ended the year as a team 13-8, and for the third year in a row the team made the final four of the section tournaments. This is a first in the history of the OTC Bulldog wrestling program.
Up next for the Bulldogs is the Section 6A individual tournament, which will be held at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Saturday, Feb. 22. Wrestling will start at 10 a.m.
West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 34, Otter Tail Central 33
106 Kolby Peters (OTC) defeated by Adam Lohse (WCA) fall 2:51
113 Cody Jacobs (OTC) defeated by Hunter Gruchow (WCA) fall 2:29
120 Laredo Bugbee (OTC) defeated Solomon Wales (WCA) fall 1:07
126 Brien Poser (OTC) defeated by Ashton Danner (WCA) fall 3:42
132 Hayden Hart (OTC) defeated Dirk Goeden (WCA) fall :30
138 Reed Leabo (OTC) defeated by Anthony Sykora (WCA) 8-10
145 Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated Caleb Getz (WCA) fall 4:55
152 Matt Hendricks (OTC) defeated Kade Olson (WCA) 9-3
160 Nik Gardin (OTC) defeated Jordan Lohse (WCA) 0-3
170 Noah Schleske (OTC) defeated by Nathaniel Kisgen (WCA) 2-4
182 Tristan Evavold (OTC) defeated by Colton Linquist (WCA) 3-6
195 Chase Janu (OTC) defeated by Deklin Goedan (WCA) 2-10
220 Zane Swanson (OTC) defeated Justin Blascuk (WCA) fall :25
285 Cian Buehler (OTC) defeated Devin Stone (WCA) fall 5:24
