OTC wrestling competes at GCI

BARRETT — The Bulldog wrestling team headed to Barrett on Saturday for the Grant County Invitational. Even though the Bulldogs only had eight wrestlers in the varsity tournament, they were still able to finish in ninth place out of 11 teams.
The Bulldogs were led by seniors Jaxon Rich, Brien Poser and Logan Schleske. Jaxon Rich was able to reach his first ever finals by getting two pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Although he came up a little short in the finals and finished in second place at 160 pounds. Brien Poser was probably in the toughest bracket of the tournament at 138 pounds. It included two former state runner-ups and two other wrestlers that entered the tournament undefeated.
Poser was able to avenge his only loss on the year by defeating Solomon Wales in the first round 8-1. He then ran into last year’s Class AA runner-up Davin Rose from MAHACA and lost by tech fall. This sent him to the consolation bracket, where he was able to win his last two matches of the day and finished in third place. Logan Schleske also had a very tough bracket, but he was able to go 3-2 on the day and finished in fifth place at 152 pounds.
Other place winners for the Bulldogs included Kale Rich in fifth at 220 pounds, Tommy Ehlert in sixth at 145 pounds and Tayden Soma in sixth at 113 pounds.
“All these boys wrestled really tough today. I liked what I saw on the mat. Tommy (Ehlert) had a match where he was losing 11-4 and was able to get a nice throw and pin his opponent. Tayden was also in a match in which he was losing 14-1 going into the third period and ended up losing 15-13,” said Bulldogs head coach Jason Rogers. “The will to never give up was very evident today. That is what is great about this sport, you can be losing pretty bad and still have a chance to win.”
The Bulldogs have a pretty light schedule this week Their only date is the Jackhammer Tournament in Pequot Lakes on Friday and Saturday with the time to be decided.
Bulldogs results at the Grant County Invitational are as follows:
106
Julian Umlauf (0-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Ben Gunlogson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 4-0 won by fall over Julian Umlauf (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 0-7 (Fall 1:29)
Prelim - Grayson Olson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 4-1 won by fall over Julian Umlauf (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 0-7 (Fall 2:00)
113
Tayden Soma (1-12) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Peyton Forcier (Border West) 9-3 won by fall over Tayden Soma (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-12 (Fall 3:58)
Cons. Round 1 - Tayden Soma (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Carter Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-3 won by fall over Tayden Soma (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-12 (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match - Louie Tensen (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 2-4 won by decision over Tayden Soma (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-12 (Dec 15-13)
138
Brien Poser (10-2) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brien Poser (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 10-2 won by decision over Solomon Wales (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-2 (Dec 8-1)
Semifinal - Davin Rose (MAHACA) 2-0 won by tech fall over Brien Poser (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 10-2 (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-1))
Cons. Semi - Brien Poser (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 10-2 won by major decision over Ethan Moravetz (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-3 (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match - Brien Poser (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 10-2 won by decision over Solomon Wales (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-2 (Dec 4-0)
145
Tommy Ehlert (2-9) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caden Rose (MAHACA) 2-1 won by fall over Tommy Ehlert (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 2-9 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Tommy Ehlert (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 2-9 won by fall over Isaac Moravetz (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 (Fall 4:49)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Saffert (Alexandria Area) 4-4 won by fall over Tommy Ehlert (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 2-9 (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match - Oakley Carlson (Pelican Rapids) 6-7 won by fall over Tommy Ehlert (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 2-9 (Fall 2:25)
152
Logan Schleske (8-3) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Prelim - Logan Schleske (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 8-3 won by fall over Jaiden Zimmerman (Benson) 0-2 (Fall 3:21)
Prelim - Logan Schleske (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 8-3 won by fall over Dierk Goeden (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 3-5 (Fall 0:55)
Quarterfinal - Kelly Johnson (Alexandria Area) 8-1 won in tie breaker - 1 over Logan Schleske (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 8-3 (TB-1 5-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Logan Schleske (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 8-3 won by decision over Brody Nachbor (Border West) 6-5 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Semi - Lane Fink (Canby) 10-2 won by decision over Logan Schleske (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 8-3 (Dec 9-5)
160
Jaxon Rich (7-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jaxon Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 7-4 won by fall over Mark Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) 4-5 (Fall 0:44)
Semifinal - Jaxon Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 7-4 won by fall over Ashton Danner (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 8-2 (Fall 2:46)
1st Place Match - Lincoln Fink (Canby) 11-0 won by major decision over Jaxon Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 7-4 (MD 15-3)
220
Kale Rich (6-7) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 (Fall 2:57)
Cons. Round 1 - Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 won by decision over Johnny Kobberman (Benson) 1-4 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi - Zach DeBeer (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 2-2 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 (Fall 4:23)
5th Place Match - Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 won by medical forfeit over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (M. For.)
285
Xavier Reineke (1-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Carter Malstrom (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 2-3 won by fall over Xavier Reineke (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-7 (Fall 0:51)
Quarterfinal - Keaton Haas (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 3-0 won by fall over Xavier Reineke (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 1-7 (Fall 0:17)