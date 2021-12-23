The Bulldog wrestling team took to the mat for the first annual Jackhammer Invitational in Pequot Lakes on Friday (Dec. 17) and Saturday (Dec. 18). There were a total of 28 teams with lots of good competition for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs found success early in the tournament with Mason Christainson at 106 getting a pin in the first round for only his second win of the year. Levi Evavold at 126 was also able to get his first varsity pin of his career. Anibal Franco at 160 was also able to get his very first varsity win with a pin as well. Logan Schleske was able to get two wins before getting injured and bowing out of the tournament. Jaxon Rich also got a couple of wins in this tournament for the Bulldogs.
The highlight of the tournament though was Brien Poser at 138 pounds. Poser was able to make it to the finals before losing to the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at his weight class. Before this though Poser was able to defeat Zach Thompson of Fosston-Bagley, Thompson was undefeated going into this match. Poser then defeated Dalton Wells of Staples-Motley by a score of 5-0. Finally Poser defeated Marshall Larson of Aitkin by a score of 12-8 in the semis. Larson was a state placewinner last year. Then in the finals Poser met his match as he lost by fall to Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
All in all, even though the Bulldogs only had one place winner, Otter Tail Central head coach Rogers was extremely happy with the way the Bulldogs wrestled.
The Bulldogs will now take a break to enjoy the holidays before jumping back into action Jan. 4 as they host Perham in Battle Lake at 7 p.m.
