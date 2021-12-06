WAHPETON, N.D. — The Ottertail Central Bulldogs started off their 2021-2022 wrestling season at the Dan Unruh Invitational in Wahpeton, North Dakota, this weekend. Coach Jason Rogers was very pleased with the effort of his team. “We are a team of very mixed abilities, I have a combination of very experienced wrestlers at about six weight classes and I have six weight classes that are first-year varsity wrestlers. I am hoping that my experienced wrestlers will be able to inspire the younger guys and show them what it takes to be successful at the varsity level.”
The team ended up in ninth place with 101 team points scored. Those team points came from having one champion in Brien Poser at 138 pounds. Poser defeated both Tyson Johnson from Kindred, North Dakota, and Bailey Peichel from Frazee by fall, before defeating Mike Nelson of Lisbon in the finals by a score of 8-7. “Brien really had a fun final match, it was going back and forth before Brien hit a five point move early in the third period which put him up for good.” The Bulldogs had other place winners with Logan Schleske taking third at 152 lbs, Jaxon Rich taking fourth at 160 pounds, Kale Rich taking fourth at 220 lbs, Brock Hasling taking sixth at 182 pounds and Tayden Soma taking sixth at 113 pounds. “All of these young men wrestled really well, both Logan and Jaxon had very competitive semifinal matches, as Logan lost a close match 4-2 with eventual champion Gabe Nagel of Frazee and Jaxon lost a 1-0 decision to Tyson Brandt of Brookings, South Dakota. So we were very close to having three in the finals.”
The Bulldogs have a very busy week ahead of them, as they travel to Sebeka on Tuesday for a triangular with Park Region Conference foes United North Central and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie. Wrestling will start at 5 p.m. On Thursday, they will travel to Wadena for a quadrangular with Wadena-Deer Creek, Pelican Rapids and West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, also a 5 p.m. start. Finally, the Bulldogs wrap up their week with a tournament on Saturday in Barrett for the Grant County Invitational.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone