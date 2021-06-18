Otter Tail Central (OTC) 13U advances to 4-0 in league play by defeating PRBA Wednesday night. Ottertail Central 13U is now 6-3 overall, 4-0 league. The high-powered offense has outscored their opponents 24-12 in league play.
The OTC 15U Raptors are 4-1. The Ottertail Central Raptors have outhit their opponents 44-27 and outscored their opponents 60-21 with only 12 of those 21 being earned. The pitching has been very good to this point, and the offense is coming up clutch. The Raptors are hosting a 15U tournament this weekend, June 18-19 at Tony Kawlewski Field at the Henning Fairgrounds. Friday night 7:30 p.m. with host OTC vs. Staples, then a four-team round-robin tourney will continue 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be full concessions for a great day for ball!
OTC Jr. Legion has advanced to a 7-1 record thus far in the early season. The team has scored an outstanding 100 runs in eight games while holding their opponents to just 37 runs.
Overall OTC baseball teams are doing very well this summer.
