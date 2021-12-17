Otter 12UA hockey places 4th among top talent in Bemidji tournament

BEMIDJI — The Pemberton Law 12UA hockey team traveled North on Dec. 10-12, competing in the Bemidji 12UA tournament. They recorded wins against Hopkins-St. Louis Park and Buffalo, but fell short of Bemidji and Cottage Grove to place fourth.
Drawing a tough first matchup, the Otters first faced the home team of Bemidji at high noon on Friday. With key personnel missing, Fergus Falls opted for a three-defenseman setup. The trio of Aubree Nelson, Maggie Greenagel and Kynzie Zender did a great job of minimizing shots on goal. But, the Lumberjacks were dangerous on the back door and scored twice in the first period and twice more in the second. Fergus Falls had some great scoring chances, but couldn’t quite close the deal. Though she stopped 12 shots in the third period alone, one more snuck by goalie Mia Olson for a final score of 5-0.
After some Friday evening downtime, the Pemberton squad returned to the Bemidji Community Arena for a Saturday morning matchup against Hopkins-Park. The opponents caught a lucky break early, scoring the first goal of the matchup at just past one minute elapsed. Olson stopped 10 other shots in the first period, for a score of 1-0 going into the second. Hopkins-Park scored once more early in the second, but Ella Dirkman cleared the zero for the Otters, aided by Averie Tonneson. Then, one more for the opponents made it 3-1. With just one minute remaining in the second period, Brinly Shol cut the deficit in half with an assist by Anna Rosa Sem. Shortly after, a clock malfunction looked to rob the Otters of some momentum, and allowed them only 17 seconds before period break. But, a quick burst of pressure was enough, and Tonneson earned the tie-up goal from Nelson with seven seconds remaining. Returning for the third period, the dial was turned to 11 on intensity. Both teams played like it was for all the marbles, but the scoreboard stayed tied for 13 straight minutes. Then, in the final two, Maddie Brimhall caught the defense unaware, earning a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie. With just a one-goal lead, Fergus Falls played some great physical hockey to close the deal, walking away with the 4-3 victory.
Next on the agenda were the Bison of Buffalo. After falling behind early in the first two games, Greenagel put the Otters in front early. Then, Tonneson made it 2-0 with assists from Ella Lee and Evelyn Wedll. Buffalo earned back two quick ones, but Brimhall made it 3-2 Otters with an unassisted biscuit to close the period. In the second, it was all Fergus Falls, with unassisted goals by Brimhall and Shol. Then, on the power play, Sem set the stage for a PPG from Wedll. Despite some great offensive pressure and nine shots on goal in the third, a six-pack of goals would be the limit, ending with a 6-2 victory.
With a 2-1 record in pool play, the Otters earned a ride to the third-place game on Sunday, facing Cottage Grove. Early on, it appeared this may be a goalie duel, with zeroes through nearly a full period. With just 13 seconds to go, Cottage Grove pulled ahead with a sneaky unassisted goal. In the second, Fergus Falls allowed just one more goal. But, the long weekend appeared to get the better of the Pemberton team, with six goals allowed in the third period.
Bemidji was the eventual tournament champ, with a 2-1 victory over Stillwater.
Despite coming up just short of the hardware, the 12UA girls played hard and performed well against some very difficult competition. With a season record of 12-3, the Otters look to this weekend, hosting a doubleheader against Grand Rapids Friday and Saturday, and a Sunday matchup against Proctor-Hermantown.