Otter 12UA hockey split regulation, fall in OT

The Pemberton Law 12UA hockey team played host to two teams the weekend of Dec. 17-19, ending the weekend with a 1-2 record.
First, Fergus Falls met Grand Rapids-Greenway (GRG) in a Friday night matchup. Both teams played tough defense early, with neither lighting the scoreboard until nearly 10 minutes in. GRG made it 1-0 to close the first period, and then scored once more early in the second. Averie Tonneson scored unassisted next, and then did it again for good measure, this time assisted by Maggie Greenagel and Lydia Johnson. Unfortunately, despite outshooting the visitors 29-18, Grand Rapids scored three more times unanswered in the third period, for a final of 5-2.
Not pleased with the outcome on Friday, the Otters played avengers the following morning at the community arena. Setting the pace for the home team, Brinly Shol put the biscuit in the basket from a great angle shot. GRG answered twice in the second period, but Maddie Brimhall tied it back up, unassisted. After falling behind one more time, Brimhall earned both the tie-up and go-ahead goal for the hat trick, assisted first by Anna Rosa Sem, then by Claire Duffy. Goalie Mia Olson earned 22 saves in the 4-3 victory.
On Sunday, the 12U fans were treated to yet another great matchup, between the Otters and the Mirage of Proctor-Hermantown. Guest starring in net was Peewee A goalie, Brecken Reed, as Olson enjoyed some well-deserved time off for the holidays. The visiting team put Reed to work early, allowing zero goals in the first period. On the opposite end of the ice, Tonneson put the Otters on the board, with Aubree Nelson earning the apple. Brimhall rushed down the ice for goal No. 2 to start the second, unassisted, but the Mirage returned fire to split the lead. Then, Brimhall closed the deal on a short-handed setup by Tonneson and Johnson. Not to be outdone, the Mirage earned two tallies in the second period, sending the teams to the locker rooms with a 3-3 tie.
Returning in the third, it was clear both teams wanted the win, but neither goalie was ready to allow it. After 15 full scoreless minutes, the clocks were reset for a five-minute sudden-death overtime. A defensive zone faceoff put the Otters on their heels early. Reed stopped several shots in a row, including one incredible blocker save, but the ground finally gave out and the game winner was earned by Proctor-Hermantown. In all, it was a great weekend of hockey for the 12U team, with some possible new rivalries created against two northern teams.
Next on the docket for the Pemberton Law 12UA team is another home game, this time against the Fargo Freeze 14UB, on Jan. 2.