The Fergus Falls Otter 15U baseball team received a strong pitching performance from Logan Larson and did a nice job of scoring runs with two outs to beat Prairie Ridge Baseball Association (PRBA) Blue team 10-3.
The Otters picked up a first inning run when leadoff hitter Levi King walked and came around to score on a Carston Fronning groundout. They added two more in the top of the third when King led off with a single, advanced from first to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Larson. With two outs, Brock Scheuerman hit a hard double to the right center field gap. Braden Alberts was the courtesy runner for the catcher Scheuerman and he did a nice job running the bases and scored on a two out, two strike double by Luke Pearson for a 3-0 Otter lead.
PRBA scored two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 but it was all Otters after that. In the top of the fifth, Josiah Uggerud hustled to first base on a ground ball and beat the throw for a leadoff infield single. King, Larson and Scheuerman all walked to score Uggerud. Pearson clutched up again and singled to score two runs. Ryan Hirst followed that with an RBI single for an 8-2 Otter lead.
The Otters scored two more two out runs in the top of the seventh. With two outs, King drew his third walk of the game and Larson his second walk. King scored on a wild pitch and Fronning brought Larson home with a sharp single to center for the 10-2 lead. PRBA added a run in the bottom of the seventh for a final score of 10-3.
Larson was sharp on the mound as he went five strong innings. King pitched well in the final two innings. Pearson led the offense with two hits and three runs batted in and Fronning had a pair of RBI. King scored four times.
The Otters travel to Moorhead to play the Spuds on the Concordia Cobber field Wednesday and then host PRBA Red in a home game July 7. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone