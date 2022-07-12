The Fergus Falls Otters 15U baseball team used strong pitching, aggressive baserunning and solid defense to beat the Alexandria Cardinals 3-1 and 7-6 Monday at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.
This was the second consecutive game that the Otters received a dominant pitching performance. July 7, Logan Larson tossed a no-hitter as the Otters beat the Prairie Ridge Baseball Association Red team in five innings 10-0. Larson struck out six and did not allow a runner past first base.
This time it was Levi King on the mound and threw a complete game as he went all seven innings, allowing only three hits. King was aided by outstanding defensive plays. Third baseman Carston Fronning made a nice catch of a third inning foul ball as he crashed into the fence and hung on for an out. Left fielder Ryan Hirst made the play of the day as he took an extra base hit and a run off the board for the Cardinals. Hirst ran to his right, laid out in a superman dive and grabbed a line drive headed for the left field corner. The game was tied 1-1 at the time with a runner at first. In the fifth inning shortstop Luke Pearson ranged far to his right to grab a popup in shallow left field for a key out.
The Otters faced a very good Cardinal pitcher and did not have many scoring opportunities but aggressive baserunning and a clutch hit by Brock Scheuerman won the game. The Otters put a run on the board in the top of the fourth when Pearson reached second on an error. He took third on a ball in the dirt and scored as the catcher threw the ball into left field trying to get him at third base.
The Cardinals scored their only run of the game when King walked in a batter with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 1-1. The Otters scratched out two runs in the top of the sixth by doing things the right way. King led off the inning with a sharp line drive off the second baseman’s glove. Larson laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move King to second. With two outs, Scheuerman once again delivered the big hit, a single to center. King got a good break and his head first slide to home plate just beat the throw and the Otters had a 2-1 lead. Scheuerman alertly went to second on the throw home. Lucas Hanson, one of the best baserunners the Otters have, courtesy ran for the catcher Scheuerman. Hanson did what he does best and that was to get a great read on a ball in the dirt and advance to third. Once again, the Cardinal catcher made an errant throw to third and Lucas scored to give the Otters a 3-1 lead. King was in control on the mound and the Otters played solid defense the to get the last six outs and the 3-1 lead.
In the second game, the Otters trailed 6-2 going into the top of the fifth. Marcus Maack delivered the big hit, a two out booming triple to right center that tied the score 6-6. Maack would score the go ahead run for a 7-6 lead. Isaac Ellison pitched three solid innings of relief to get the win.
The Otters close out the regular season Thursday with a game in Henning against Ottertail Central.