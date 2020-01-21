The Fergus Falls girls’ and boys’ hosted a doubleheader Tuesday as the Otters welcome in the Brainerd girls’ and Moorhead boys’ basketball teams as a part of the Otters’ “Shoot For A Cure” Night at Kennedy Secondary School Gold Gym.
The Otter girls would open the evening against Warriors and use a second-half offensive surge to pick up their 14th consecutive victory 65-40.
The two teams would play a tight first half as Fergus Falls went into the break up 26-22. In the second half, the shots began to fall for the Otters as they outscored the Warriors 39-18.
“Give Brainerd credit they came out with a lot of energy and played really well in the first half but we regrouped in the second half and put up 39 points, so we were happy with how we continued after the break,” Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. “Of course it always starts with defense and our defense made it very hard for them to score, our defense started our offense and our offense got on track for the win.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otter girls with 31 points, 21 coming in the second half, while teammate Sabrina Fronning was also in double figures with 12.
In other girls’ basketball action the JV downed Brainerd 36-27 led on offense by Ainsley Hanson with 11 points while the C squad also walked away victorious 33-27 led by Cyntreya Lockett (14) and Karley Braeger (9).
The Fergus Falls girls’ team will travel to take on rival Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
In the nightcap, a back-and-forth battle would see the visiting Moorhead Spuds prevail over the Otters 78-71.
Chance Fazio led the Otters with a double-double scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Teammates Dominic Aguilar (18) and Ethan Olson (10) were also in double digits in scoring.
The Otter boys will continue their homestand as they welcome in St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
