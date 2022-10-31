Otter bowlers claim regular season titles in Perham

The Fergus Falls Otters varsity bowlers finished the regular season on top of the West Central (North) Conference with a record of 15-2. Fergus Falls Black topped the JV division at 16-1, with Fergus Falls Maroon (12-5) and Fergus Falls Gold (11-6) taking second and third place.
The Otter varsity defeated New York Mills in the first match, 5-0. Ryder Drayton (100%) and Nathaniel Whistleon (83%) led the team. Kyle Korby filled match two at 100%, with Nolan Korby and Andrew Muchow at 83% in a 5-0 win over Perham in match two. The Otters dropped match three to Detroit Lakes, 1-3-1, with Whistleon and Drayton team-high at 87%.
Fergus Falls JV Black was led by Amelia Eide and Kaydence Knutson in a 5-0 forfeit win over Bemidji Blue in match one, with both filling frames at 75%. Coliey Connelly (70%) led the way in a 4-1 win over Fergus Falls Maroon in the second match and Kendra Koep (100%) and Myia Krensing (75%) were team-high in a 5-0 win over Perham in the final match of the day.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon won two out three matches, beating New York Mills, 5-0, in the first match. Ean Knutson led Maroon at 87% fills. Ian Meyer and Micah Gaines both filled match two at 62% in the 1-4 loss to Fergus Falls Black and it was Gaines (88%), Knutson (66%) and Alex Trinkle (66%) leading the team in a 5-0 win over Bemidji White in the finale.
Fergus Falls JV Gold dropped their first match to Thief River Falls, 2-3. Maddie Price was team-high at 55%. Brayden Haugen led Gold in a 4-1 win over Bemidji White in match two, filling frames at 75%. KayLea Weisenberger (50%) was top bowler in the team’s 4-0-1 win over New York Mills in their last match.
The Otters will compete in the West Central (North) Conference Tournament in Detroit Lakes, on Nov 6. Regular season awards will be handed out, and postseason qualifiers will be announced after the competition.
