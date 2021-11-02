The Otter varsity and JV Silver bowling teams went undefeated in regular season competition, both going 17-0.
The Otter varsity defeated Perham in Match 1, 5-0. Dylan Obowa (100%) and Matthew Tungseth (90%) were team-high. Obowa (100%), Keisen Wick (90%), and Nolan Korby (90%) led the team in a 5-0 win over Bemidji in Match 2. Match 3 was a 5-0 win over Detroit Lakes, with Korby (90%) and Ryder Drayton (90%) leading the team in fill percentage.
Fergus Falls JV Black swept all three matches on the day, finishing their regular season at 15-2. Match one was a 3-2 win over Bemidji JV, with Sara Johnson filling the match at 100%. Alayna Price (90%) led JV Black in a 4-1 win over the bye/ghost team in Match 2, and the sweep was completed with a 5-0 win over Fergus Falls JV Gold in the finale. Kendra Koep (80%) and Mackinzie Brist were team-high in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon also won all three matches, starting with a 4-1 win over the bye/ghost team. Owen Foreman was team-high at 60%. Brody Bray (80%) led JV Maroon in a 3-2 win over Bemidji JV in match two, and Amelia Eide filled match three at 90%, leading the team in a 4-1 win over New York Mills JV.
Fergus Falls JV Gold dropped match one to FF Silver, 0-5. Maddie Price (60%) was team-high. JV Gold picked up a nice win over Detroit Lakes JV in Match 2, 4-1, with Price, Logan Jensen, Ian Meyer all filling the match at 50%. Match 3 was a 5-0 loss to FF Black, with Meyer (87%) and Price (75%) team-high.
Fergus Falls JV Silver was led by Coliey Connelly (87%) and Andrew Muchow (75%) in the 5-0 opening match win over JV Gold. Connelly (60%) led the team again in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV in Match 2, and Nathaniel Whistleon and Micah Gaines both filled Match 3 at 70% in a 4-1 win over the bye/ghost team to complete the undefeated season.
The Otter bowlers will host the West-Central (North) Conference Tournament at Northern Aire Lanes on Sunday with competition beginning at 11 a.m.
