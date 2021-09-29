WADENA — At the halfway point in the regular season, the Otter varsity holds a two-win lead over Detroit Lakes and Bemidji, with Fergus Falls Silver (8-0), and Fergus Falls Black (7-1), sitting atop the JV division.
The Otter varsity won all three matches on the day, starting with a 5-0 win over the host team, Wadena. Ryder Drayton, Dylan Obowa, Keisen Wick, and Matthew Tungseth all filled the match at 90%. It was Obowa, Tungseth, and Nolan Korby filling 90% of their frames in a 5-0 win over Perham in Match 2. The Otters finished the sweep with a 4-1 win over Bemidji in Match 3, Obowa and Wick were team-high at 80%.
Fergus Falls JV Black also won three matches, beginning with a 5-0 win over New York Mills. Alayna Price and Kaydence Knutson led the team with 87% fills. Sara Johnson (90%) led JV Black in a 5-0 win over Detroit Lakes in Match 2, and it was Johnson and Mackinzie Brist filling at 87% in a 4-1 win over Fergus Falls JV Maroon in the final match.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon defeated Fergus Falls JV Gold in their first match, 5-0. Grace Gaines (80%) and Maddie Price (70%) were team-high in the win. Amelia Eide (80%) was high fill percentage for JV Maroon in a 0-5 loss to Fergus Falls JV Silver in Match 2. JV Maroon dropped Match 3 to Fergus Falls JV Black, 4-1, with Price team-high at 70%.
Kyle Korby (50%) was team-high for Fergus Falls JV Gold in the loss to JV Maroon in their first match. Match 2 was a 4-1 loss to Bemidji JV, Korby (70%), Logan Jensen (60%) and Ian Meyer (60%) led the team. JV Gold bounced back to beat New York Mills JV in their final match. Korby (80%) and Josh Rogal (60%) were team-high in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Silver won all three of their matches to remain undefeated, and in first place in the JV division. They downed Bemidji JV in Match 1, 4-1, with Nathaniel Whistleon (80%), Chuck Marquette (75%), and Andrew Muchow (75%) leading the team. Braden Albert (75%) was team-high in the 5-0 win over JV Maroon in Match 2, and Whistleon (85%) and Coliey Connelly (71%) led JV Silver in a 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes JV in the finale.
The Otter varsity will travel to St Cloud on Sunday, for the midseason Fall Challenge Tournament. The next regular season meet will be Oct. 10, in Detroit Lakes.
