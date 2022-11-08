 Skip to main content
Otter Bowlers earn JV win and varsity runner-up at conference tournament

The Fergus Falls Otters varsity bowlers dominated the qualifying round of West Central (North) Conference Tournament, leading the next closest team, Detroit Lakes, by 357 pins after the eight games. They cruised past Wadena in the semi-final bracket match and had a big lead over Detroit Lakes after the first game in the two game-total pin final. But, the Otters stumbled a bit and Detroit Lakes came up with their highest game of the year, winning the Conference Tournament on their home lanes. Coach Dean Paulson said, “It was a very good day, except for one game and that’s sports. We bowled well and we’re happy for Detroit Lakes and the four seniors on that team. We have a great, competitive rivalry with them. It makes it fun.”



