Otter Bowlers earn JV win and varsity runner-up at conference tournament

The Fergus Falls Otters varsity bowlers dominated the qualifying round of West Central (North) Conference Tournament, leading the next closest team, Detroit Lakes, by 357 pins after the eight games. They cruised past Wadena in the semi-final bracket match and had a big lead over Detroit Lakes after the first game in the two game-total pin final. But, the Otters stumbled a bit and Detroit Lakes came up with their highest game of the year, winning the Conference Tournament on their home lanes. Coach Dean Paulson said, “It was a very good day, except for one game and that’s sports. We bowled well and we’re happy for Detroit Lakes and the four seniors on that team. We have a great, competitive rivalry with them. It makes it fun.”
Andrew Muchow (100%) and Nolan Korby (87%) were team-high for the tournament. With the victory, Detroit Lakes will advance to the Super Regional Tournament in Brainerd for the chance to qualify for the State Tournament. Fergus Falls, with their 15-2 regular season record, will receive an at-large invitation to the Super Regional as well.
Fergus Falls JV Black and JV Maroon teams have been close all season. Nov. 6 was no different, as JV Maroon earned the top seed after the eight-game qualifier over FF Black by just three pins. The two teams won their semi-final bracket matches, JV Maroon over Bemidji and JV Black over Thief River Falls with the same winning total of 345 pins. They then faced each other in the championship final match and ended up tied after the two games, with JV Maroon squeaking out the exciting win in the extra two-frame roll-off. Ian Meyer (68%), Alex Trinkle (68%) and Micah Gaines (63%) led JV Maroon in fill-percentage on the day. Coliey Connelly (75%), Amelia Eide (64%) and Kaydence Knutson (63%) were team-high for JV Black. With the win, JV Maroon will advance to the MHSB JV State Tournament, and with their 16-1 regular season record, FF Black will receive an at-large invitation to the State Tournament.
Fergus Falls JV Gold just missed out on the bracket round, coming up 29 pins short after the eight-game qualifying round. The seventh and eighth-graders were led by Maddie Price (64%), and Kendall Sundby (46%). Coach Jess said, “We would’ve liked to have bowled a little better, but they had fun and really came together as a team. As a coach, it really doesn’t get much better than that.”
Next up, the varsity will bowl in the Super Regional Tournament in Brainerd, on Nov. 19. JV Maroon and JV Black will travel to Bloomington on Nov. 20, for the JV State Tournament.
