The Fergus Falls Otters bowling varsity team is alone in first place in the West Central (North) Conference, after sweeping their matches on Sept. 25, at Wadena Lanes. FF JV Black and FF JV Maroon are tied with Bemidji White for the top spot in the JV division.
It was an early-season test for the Otter varsity, as they went up against conference co-leaders, Bemidji, in the first match of the day. The teams each had two wins going into the deciding fifth game. Fergus started off game five with a strike, then a spare, then ran the table, with senior Matthew Tungseth crushing the final three strikes in the tenth frame for a conference-high game of 280. Andrew Muchow, Kyle Korby and Nathaniel Whistleon all finished the match with 100% fills. Match two was 5-0 win over New York Mills, with Tungseth (100%), Alayna Price (90%), and Nolan Korby (87%) leading the team. Tungseth (100%) and Muchow (83%) led the way as the Otters completed the sweep with a 5-0 win over Perham.
Fergus Falls JV Black defeated FF JV Gold in match one, 4-1. Coliey Connelly was team-high at 75%, with Kaydence Knutson and Amelia Eide filling the match at 62%. Myia Krensing (60%) was high fill percentage for FF JV Black in a 2-3 loss to Bemidji White in match two and Knutson, Connelly and Kendra Koep all filled at 62% in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV in their final match of the day.
Fergus Falls JV Gold was led by Maddie Price (80%) and Grace Gaines (60%) in the loss to FF JV Black in match one. It was Price (80%) and Brayden Haugen (60%) leading the way in a 5-0 win over Bemidji Blue in match two. Match three was a 5-0 win over Perham, with Gaines (60%) team-high.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon swept all three matches on the day, and climbed into a first-place tie with FF JV Black and Bemidji White. Alex Trinkle and Micah Gaines both filled match one at 62% to lead the team in a 3-2 win over Thief River Falls JV. Trinkle (80%), Brody Bray (62%) and Josh Rogal (62%) led the team in a 4-1 win over Perham in match two. FF JV Maroon finished the day with a 5-0 win over Bemidji Blue, with Gaines, Logan Jensen and Ean Knutson all filling the match at 62%.
The Otters next meet will be at New York Mills, on Oct. 1.
