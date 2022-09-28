The Fergus Falls Otters bowling varsity team is alone in first place in the West Central (North) Conference, after sweeping their matches on Sept. 25, at Wadena Lanes. FF JV Black and FF JV Maroon are tied with Bemidji White for the top spot in the JV division.



