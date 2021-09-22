The Fergus Falls High School bowling teams travelled to New York Mills on Sunday, for the second meet of the season. The Otters lead the varsity division by two wins over Detroit Lakes, Bemidji and Wadena, while Fergus Falls JV Silver has a one-win lead over Fergus Falls JV Black in the JV division.
The Otter varsity rolled a season-high, five-game set of 1038, in a 4-1 win over Detroit Lakes in Match 1. Ryder Drayton led the Otters with a 90% fill percentage. It was Drayton and Keisen Wick, both at 80%, leading the team to a 5-0 sweep over Wadena in the final match.
Fergus Falls JV Black dropped their first match of the year, to Fergus Falls JV Silver, 4-1. Kaydence Knutson was team-high at 70%. JV Black bounced back with a 4-1 win over Bemidji in Match 2, with Mackinzie Brist (87%), and Alayna Price (80%) leading the team.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon defeated Detroit Lakes, 3-2, in match one. Ian Meyer had the high-fill percentage at 60%. JV Maroon dropped Match 2, 4-1, to the bye/ghost team, with Kyle Korby was team-high at 50%.
Fergus Falls JV Gold lost their first match to the bye/ghost team, 1-4. Josh Rogal led Gold with 60% fills. Logan Jensen (50%) was team-high in the match two loss to Fergus Falls JV Silver, 1-4.
Fergus Falls JV Silver won both of their matches on the day. Nathaniel Whistleon and Coliey Connelly both filled at 90% in the 4-1 win over Fergus Falls JV Black, with Connelly (70%) again leading the way in the 4-1 win over Fergus Falls JV Gold in match two.
The Otters’ next meet will be at Wadena, on Sunday, Sept. 26.
