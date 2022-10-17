With one regular season meet remaining, the Fergus Falls varsity bowling team holds a three-win lead over Bemidji, while FF JV Black also holds a three-win lead over FF JV Maroon in the JV division.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?