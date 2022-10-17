With one regular season meet remaining, the Fergus Falls varsity bowling team holds a three-win lead over Bemidji, while FF JV Black also holds a three-win lead over FF JV Maroon in the JV division.
The Otter varsity defeated Perham in match one, 5-0. Ryder Drayton led the team with 100% fills, with Nolan Korby and Nathaniel Whistleon filling frames at 87%. Whistleon (100%) and Matthew Tungseth (83%) were team-high in a 5-0 win over Wadena in match two. Match three was a 3-2 win over the host team, Bemidji. Nolan Korby filled the match at 87%, with Drayton, Tungseth and Alayna Price at 80%.
Fergus Falls JV Black beat Bemidji White in their first match, 4-1. Kaydence Knutson (80%) and Myia Krensing (70%) led the team. Knutson and Owen Foreman both filled match two at 60% in a 5-0 win over New York Mills in match two and Foreman and Kendra Koep were team-high at 50% in a 5-0 win over Thief River Falls to complete the sweep.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon holds on to second place in the JV division with three wins on the day. Micah Gaines (70%) led FF Maroon in a 5-0 win over Perham in the first match. It was Gaines and Ian Meyer filling at 75% in a 5-0 forfeit win over Bemidji Blue in match two and match three was a 3-2 win over FF JV Gold, with Alex Trinkle (85%) and Ean Knutson (77%) leading the team.
Fergus Falls JV Gold is tied for third place with Bemidji White, after winning two of their three matches. Maddie Price filled match one at 70% in a 5-0 forfeit win over Bemidji Blue. It was Price (60%) again leading the team in a 5-0 win over Perham in match two. The match three loss to FF Maroon came down to the final game, with FF Gold coming up short, dropping the match 2-3. Price (66%) and Grace Gaines (55%) were team-high.
The final regular season meet of the season will be in Perham, on Oct. 30.
