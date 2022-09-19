The 2022 Minnesota High School Bowling season kicked off at Northern Aire Lanes, with the Otters hosting the West Central (North) Conference opener. The WCN conference is made up of Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Perham, New York Mills, Wadena and Bemidji, with newcomer Thief River Falls joining the conference starting with the second meet.
The Otters varsity for 2022, seniors Matthew Tungseth and Ryder Drayton, juniors Nolan Korby and Alayna Price, sophomore Andrew Muchow, freshman Kyle Korby and eighth-grader Nathaniel Whistleon, defeated rival Detroit Lakes in the opening match, three games to two. The match came down the very last frame of game five, with Tungseth coming up with a clutch double and count in the tenth frame to lock up the game and the match, 190-189. Korby led the Otters by filling all his frames, with strikes or spares, for a 100% fill percentage. In high school bowling, the games are bowled as a team, with individual stats based on each frame bowled. Match two was a 5-0 sweep against Perham, with Alayna leading the team at 83%. The Otters completed the meet with a 5-0 win over Wadena. Whistleon filled the match at 100%.
The Otters will have three JV teams this year. Fergus Falls JV Black will be senior Amelia Eide, juniors Kaydence Knutson and Owen Foreman, sophomores Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing and freshman Coliey Connelly. FF JV Black defeated Bemidji Blue in match one, 5-0. Match two was another close battle, as Krensing came up with a spare and count to secure the one pin victory, and a 3-2 win over FF JV Maroon. Foreman led the team with 70% fills in the match. It was Krensing (100%) and Foreman (80%) again, as they led the way in a 5-0 win over Perham in the final match. FF JV Black is coached by Morgan Christenson.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon, junior Brody Bray, sophomores Alex Trinkle and Micah Gaines, freshmen Logan Jensen and Ian Meyer and eighth-graders Ean Knutson and Josh Rogal, earned a 5-0 win over New York Mills in their opener. Gaines (100%), Knutson (83%), Trinkle (75%) and Meyer (75%) led the team. Knutson (87%) and Gaines (75%) were team-high in the 2-3 loss to FF JV Black in match two and Gaines (66%) led the way in a 4-1 win over Bemidji White, as FF JV Maroon finished 2-1 on the day. FF JV Maroon is coached by Kaitlyn Krensing.
Fergus Falls JV Gold, eighth-graders Maddie Price and Grace Gaines and seventh-graders Abbi Connelly, Kendall Sundby, Brayden Haugen, KayLea Weisenberger and Jadalyn Wolfe got their first MHSB win against the bye/conference average in match one, 3-2. Haugen led the team with 75% fills. FF JV Gold took Bemidji White to the last game, but came up just short, for 2-3 loss. Wolfe had a high fill percentage in the match at 83%. Gaines (50%) and Maddie (50%) were team-high in the final match victory, 5-0, over New York Mills. FF JV Gold is coached by Jess Jennen.
The Otters’ next meet will be in Wadena, on Sept. 25.
