The 2022 Minnesota High School Bowling season kicked off at Northern Aire Lanes, with the Otters hosting the West Central (North) Conference opener. The WCN conference is made up of Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Perham, New York Mills, Wadena and Bemidji, with newcomer Thief River Falls joining the conference starting with the second meet.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?