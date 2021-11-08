The Fergus Falls varsity and JV Silver teams were both conference tournament winners on Sunday. The two teams were also regular season champs with 17-0 records.
The Otter varsity rolled through the eight-game qualifying round, and earned the No. 1 seed in the match-play bracket. They defeated Wadena in the semifinal, and downed Bemidji in the final match. Matthew Tungseth (91%) and Dylan Obowa (87%) led the team for the tournament. The team will move on to the Class A super-regional tournament in Brainerd on Nov. 20, to try to earn a spot at the state tournament.
The JV conference tournament was decidedly maroon and gold, as all four Fergus Falls JV teams qualified for the bracket round. It was JV Silver with the win over JV Black in the finals, to earn their way to the JV state tournament in Bloomington, on Nov. 21. JV Gold defeated JV Maroon by just five pins in the third-place match. Nathaniel Whistleon (78%) and Coliey Connelly (62%) were team-high for JV Silver. Kendra Koep (76%) and Kaydence Knutson (68%) led JV Black. JV Maroon top bowlers were Amelia Eide (71%) and Kyle Korby (64%), and Ian Meyer led the JV Gold team at 62%.
The varsity all-conference tournament will be held in Bloomington on Nov 27. Keisen Wick, Nolan Korby, Obowa, Tungseth, and Ryder Drayton will join Joe Skinner, Chloe Leegard, Zane Weaver, Vernie Davidson, Zach Olson, and Caleb Sundstrom from Detroit Lakes, and Hunter Julin from Bemidji, representing the best of the West Central (North) Conference.
The Rising Stars Tournament is for the best seventh- and eighth-graders of each conference. Fergus Falls will send seventh-graders Nathaniel Whistleon, Maddie Price, Ean Knutson and Grace Gaines, and eighth-graders Coliey Connelly, Chuck Marquette and Kyle Korby. They will be joined by Detroit Lakes qualifiers Atreyu Heinen and Daniel Reynolds; Wadena’s Layla Sharp and Ean Sturm; and Markell May from Bemidji.
The West Central (North) Conference also sends the top five boys, and top three girls to the Minnesota state singles tournament in Stillwater on Dec. 11. The qualifiers are Joe Skinner, Keisen Wick, Nolan Korby, Dylan Obowa, Matthew Tungseth, Chloe Leegard, Alayna Price and Sara Johnson.
The All-Honors awards for sportsmanship, dedication, and positive attitude were handed out to Abigail Haman (Wadena), Quentin Frohling (Perham), Joe Skinner (Detroit Lakes), Tyler Metson (Bemidji), Caitilin Reitmeyer (New York Mills) and Obowa (Fergus Falls).
The big day continued for Obowa, as he became the first Fergus Falls High School bowler to sign a letter of intent to bowl collegiately. He will be bowling for the Knights of Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa.