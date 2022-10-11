The Fergus Falls Otter bowlers are on top of both divisions in the West Central (North) Conference, as the varsity squad and JV Black teams swept their matches on Oct 9.
The Otter varsity won their first match, 5-0, against New York Mills. Matthew Tungseth (100%), and Alayna Price (83%) led the team in fill percentage. It was Price (87%), Tungseth (83%) and Nolan Korby (83%) leading the way in a 5-0 win over Wadena in match two. Match three, against Detroit Lakes, came down the fifth game, with the Otters winning 202-170 and taking the 3-2 match win. Ryder Drayton (100%), Nathaniel Whistleon (85%), Price (83%) and Kyle Korby (80%) were team-high in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Black opened up the day with a 4-0-1 win over FF JV Maroon. Kendra Koep and Kaydence Knutson led the team at 70%. Amelia Eide and Owen Foreman filled match two at 70% in a close 3-2 win over FF JV Gold in their second match, with Knutson (90%) again leading the way in a 5-0 sweep of Perham in the day’s finale.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon was led by Micah Gaines (60%) in the first match loss to FF JV Black. It was Gaines and Ean Knutson filling at 70% in a close 2-3 loss to Thief River Falls in match two. FF JV Maroon bounced back with a nice 5-0 win over Bemidji White in the last match of the day. Gaines, Knutson, Logan Jensen, and Alex Trinkle all filled the match at 70% in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Gold won two matches on the day, starting with a 5-0 win over Bemidji White. Maddie Price (75%) and Grace Gaines (62%) led the team. Gaines, Kendall Sundby and Brayden Haugen all filled match two at 75% in the 2-3 to FF JV Black in match two. It was Haugen leading the team at 87% in the third match, a 5-0 win over New York Mills.
The Otters will travel to Bemidji on Sunday, Oct 16 for the next meet.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone