The Otter varsity and JV Silver teams remain undefeated, and on top of their respective divisions, after sweeping their matches in Detroit Lakes on Sunday.
The Otter varsity rolled to 5-0 wins over Perham and New York Mills in their first two matches. Keisen Wick (90%) and Nolan Korby (90%) were team-high in the victories. Korby (100%) and Matthew Tungseth (90%) led the way in a squeaker over the host team, Detroit Lakes, 2-2-1, in match three. The teams traded wins and losses, and had one tie, with the Otters coming out on top by 37 total pins over the five games bowled.
Fergus Falls JV Black won all three of their matches, to stay just one win behind the undefeated JV Silver team. JV Black won over the ghost team, 4-1, with Alayna Price (90%) and Kendra Koep (80%) leading the way. Kaydence Knutson filled match two at 80% in a 5-0 win over Fergus Falls JV Gold, and it was Price and Koep filling at 90% to lead JV Black in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV in match three.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon dropped match one to Bemidji JV, 1-4. Brody Bray was team-high at 60%. JV Maroon picked up a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV in match two, with Amelia Eide leading the team at 60%. Eide (80%) was high fill percentage again in a close 2-3 loss to Fergus Falls JV Gold in the finale.
Fergus Falls JV Gold dropped the first two matches of the day, 0-5, to Detroit Lakes JV and Fergus Falls JV Black. Logan Jensen (50%), Ean Knutson (62%) and Maddie Price (62%) led JV Gold in the losses. Grace Gaines (77%) and Josh Rogal (75%) led JV Gold in a final match win over Fergus Falls JV Maroon.
Fergus Falls JV Silver did not lose a game in their three match wins. Chuck Marquette, Andrew Muchow, and Braden Albert all filled 80% in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV. It was Albert and Micah Gaines filling at 70% in the 5-0 win over the ghost team in match two, and Nathaniel Whistleon led the team at 80% in a 5-0 win over Bemidji JV in match three.
