Otter bowlers sweep season opener in Thief River Falls

The newly-named North West Conference, featuring a brand new varsity bowling team from Thief River Falls, kicked off the season on Sept 10. Teams competing this fall are Thief River Falls, Bemidji, New York Mills, Perham/Menagha, Wadena/Deer Creek and Fergus Falls.
The 2023 Otter varsity: Seniors Nolan Korby, Alayna Price and Kaydence Knutson, junior Micah Gaines, sophomore Kyle Korby and freshman Nathaniel Whistleon, felt right at home on the new synthetic lanes at SouthTown. The team averaged over 190 on their way to sweeping all three matches on the day. Nolan was 10/10, 100% fills, in a 5-0 win over Perham/Menahga in match one, with brother Kyle on his heels at 80%. Match two was a 5-0 win over New York Mills, it was Gaines (90%), Nolan (90%) and Kyle (80%) leading the way. The Otters completed the sweep against Bemidji, winning 4-1. Alayna (90%), Nolan (90%), and Micah (80%) were team-high.
Fergus Falls JV Black: Juniors Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing, sophomore Ian Meyer, with freshmen Ean Knutson, Josh Rogal, and Maddie Price, finished 2-1 for the meet, and are tied for the JV division lead with Bemidji Blue and Fergus Falls JV Maroon. FF Black battled Bemidji Blue with two wins, two losses and a tie in their five-game match, earning the match win by having a higher total pin count for the five games. Koep was team-high at 80%. FF Black bowled against the bye, or ghost team, in match two. To win games against the bye, a team must outscore the conference average for the day to win a game point. FF Black bowled well, and was over the conference average each game, earning a 5-0 win. Krensing led the way, filling the match at 80%, with Meyer and Ean coming in at 70% in the win. Koep filled match three at 70%, with FF Black losing a close one to FF Maroon in the finale.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon: Seniors Brody Bray and Owen Foreman, sophomore Logan Jensen, freshman Grace Gaines and eighth-graders Kendall Sundby and KayLea Weisenberger, are tied for the JV division lead with their 2-1 record. Weisenberger (80%), and Grace (70%) led the way for FF Maroon, in a 5-0 win over Bemidji White, in the first match. Weisenberger (60%) was team-high in a 4-1 loss to conference co-leader, Bemidji Blue, in match two. Match three was an epic battle with fellow Fergus Falls team, FF Black. FF Black won game one by three pins, and game two by six pins, holding a 2-0 lead in the match. FF Maroon came back with two wins of their own, setting up the deciding game five. It came down to the last frame, Ean fired three strikes in the 10th frame for FF Black, but it was Jensen filling a spare and a strike on the last ball to win the game by two pins, securing the match win, and first place tie. Weisenberger (80%) and Grace (70%) were solid again and were team-high fill percentages in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Gold: Junior Brooke Rastedt, freshman Paul Rastedt, eighth-graders Mason Rastedt and Brayden Haugen and seventh-graders Gavin Norgren and Walter Nebbeling, finished 1-2 on the day, dropping the first match to the bye, 3-2, coming up just three pins short of getting the win. Haugen was team-high at 70%. Sundby and Norgren both filled match two at 70%, in a 5-0 win over Bemidji White. FF Gold dropped the first two games to Bemidji Blue in match three, came back to take games three and four, but fell just short, and lost the match, 3-2. Haugen filled the match at 70% to lead the team.
The Otter bowlers will travel to Bemidji, on Sept. 17.