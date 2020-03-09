MOORHEAD — Playing the in the quarterfinal round of Section 8AA, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team used a 10-0 run to open the second half and close out a 62-45 victory over Warroad at Concordia College Saturday.
In the first half, it looked as if the Otters carried over the momentum from their first-round win as they built a 13-6 lead. The Warriors got back to within three, but a strong surge from Fergus Falls pushed the lead to double figures at 21-10. Warroad was down, but not out as they rallied from behind to closed ou the half with a 11-2 run and go into the break down 32-27.
The Otters came out of the locker room looking to reestablish themselves as they went on a 10-0 run. The Warriors would add a free throw but Fergus Falls would follow with an 8-0 run midway through the half. The Warriors were unable to make a significant comeback as the Otters closed out for the win.
Fergus Falls was led in scoring by Dominica Aguilar with 16 points. Aguilar would leave the floor with under three minutes to play after falling to the floor with a potential injury but walked off the floor on his own power.
Ethan Olson (11) and Chance Fazio (10) were also in double figures in scoring.
The Otters advance to the semifinals as they take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a 67-57 winner over Pelican Rapids, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia College.
