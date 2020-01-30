LITTLE FALLS — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team would record its third consecutive win as the Otter topped the Little Falls Flyers 60-42 Thursday.
The Otters would gain an early 5-0 lead and never relinquish as they went into the break up 36-26.
In the second half, Fergus Falls would continue to pull away leading by as many as 22 on the way to the win.
Chance Fazio led the Otters with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while teammate Dominic Aguilar scored 13 points.
The Otters (13-4) return home to take on the Rocori Spartans at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
