SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team used a strong first half of play to cruise to a 74-54 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday.
The Otters would build a big lead and go into the locker room at halftime leading 40-29.
Chance Fazio led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, while teammates Dominic Aguilar (17) and Cody Norgren (11) were both in double figures.
The Otters will now return home to take on the Alexandria Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
