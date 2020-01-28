SARTELL — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team stymied the red-hot Sartell Sabres as the Otters picked up a 51-31 win Tuesday.
The Sabres had averaged over 90 points the last three games, but a strong 2-3 zone by the Otters forced the home team to play a game they were uncomfortable with.
Fergus Falls would go into the break with a 33-18 lead after going on a 21-5 run to end the half. In the second half, the Otters continued to lean on the Sabres to pick up their 12th victory.
Dominica Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 15 points, while teammate Cody Norgren recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Fergus Falls outrebounded the Sabres 36-24, but turned the ball over 12 times. The Otters also did not have an opportunity to shoot a free throw in the game.
The Otters will continue their road trip as they take on Little Falls at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.