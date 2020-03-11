MOORHEAD — With a strong first-half output, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team punched their ticket to the Section 8AA championship game as the Otters defeated the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels 75-55 Wednesday.
The Otters got hot in the first half as they buried 11 3-pointers. Fergus Falls would build an early 21-5, but Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would pick up their own run early on. The Otters would regain the momentum as the Rebels struggled to keep up with the sharpshooting Fergus Falls team as the Otters went into the break with a 49-20 lead. Dominic Aguilar led the charge in the first half as he made five 3-pointers.
In the second half, the Otters would go into cruise control as they built a 30-point lead. But the Rebels did not throw in the towel as they exploited several Fergus Falls turnovers to cut the lead in half. The Otters lead was too insurmountable for the Rebels to overcome.
Chance Fazio led the Otters in scoring with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Aguilar (19) and Cody Norgren (14) were also in double figures. Norgren would just miss a double-double as he collected nine rebounds, while Aguilar also added seven assists.
Aiden Leach led the Rebels with 18 points, while Jacob Strand added 14 tallies in the game.
The Otters would control the boards as they outrebounded the Rebels 36-21. Fergus Falls did have several second half turnovers that saw Dilworth-Glydon-Felton win the turnover battle 15-5.
The Otters will be back at Concordia College to take on the Perham Yellowjackets, a 66-63 winner over East Grand Forks, in the Section 8AA championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
