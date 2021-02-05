The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball scored the first points of the game and never trailed as the Otters defeated Central Lakes Conference rival Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 77-44.
The Otters got on the board to open the game and controlled the first half as they went into the break with a 39-25 lead.
Fergus Falls would expand its lead in the second half as the Otters scored 38 points and limited their visitor to 19 the remainder of the game.
The Storm attempted to slow down Otters center Chance Fazio by running a zone defense, but the senior finished the night with 30 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double.
Dominic Aguilar and Abel Aho were also in double figures for the Otters as Aguilar scored 20 points and Aho dropped in 11.
Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Ethan Opsahl and Alex Harren each scored 13 in the game.
The Otters offense scored 30 field goals, nine from beyond the arc, and the team dished out 21 assists with Aguilar leading in the category with seven.
The Storm only made 12 field goals, but 11 of them were 3-pointers.
Fergus Falls dominated on the boards, outrebounding Sauk Rapids-Rice 36-24. Both teams protected the ball well in the game as the Otters had seven turnovers, while the Storm hade nine.
The Otters will now travel to take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
