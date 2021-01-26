ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team left the hosting St. Cloud Tech Tigers pawing at the air Tuesday as the Otters stamped their seal of approval on an 82-58 victory.
Fergus Falls got off to a slow start early in the first half as they trailed St. Cloud Tech by seven points at one time. The Tigers’ 13-6 lead would be short-lived though as the Otters rallied behind an offensive charge led by Dominic Aguilar, which saw him put on a shooting clinic scoring five 3-pointers and finishing with 19 first-half points. Going into the break Fergus Falls enjoyed a comfortable 10-point lead 39-29.
In the second half with the game’s momentum behind them, the Otters continued building on the first half’s foundation distributing the ball well and knocking down buckets when needed culminating with a two-handed dunk by the Otters’ 7-foot big man Chance Fazio, who sat out last game against Brainerd due to injury but was still able to walk away with a double-double against the Tigers. Fergus Falls junior Kaden Conklin also looked impressive during the game contributing three 3-pointers in the second half to the Otters’ 82-58 final.
Fergus Falls was led on the court in scoring by Aguilar with 30 points followed by Fazio (18) and Conklin (11) who were also in double digits. Fergus Falls’ offense connected on 11 3-pointers and went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Both teams handled the ball well with seven turnovers apiece.
The Otters continue out on the road Thursday for a showdown at 7:30 p.m. against the Moorhead Spuds.
