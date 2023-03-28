Otter boys begin spring season with indoor meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys Track and Field team opened up the season indoors at Concordia College in Moorhead on Mar. 24, joined by Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, West Central Area, and
Wahpeton.
“Our coaches and athletes were excited to have an opportunity to compete. It seems that weather and available facilities may be our biggest obstacle for the beginning of the season,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “The boys' squad was a bit on the lighter side. That being said, the kids that ran, jumped and threw did a terrific job with some very good results. We came out of the meet, feeling in a good place.”
Some highlights performances:
Jaden Miller and Matthew Tuel in the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run placing first and second in both. Miller with times of four minutes 48.41 seconds and 10:56.69. Tuel was at 5:00.05 and 11:13.56.
“Miller was eight seconds off his personal best indoor time. This is a great early performance and his time should continue to drop as his race fitness improves,” said Meyer. “Tuel ran his personal best, dropping over seven seconds off his previous time. Again with a great early performance we can only expect those times to get better.”
Alex Burrows placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (10.22). “This is a great personal performance for Burrows but will help our team tremendously,” stated Meyer. “This has been a weak spot of our team of late. He stepped up and put in extra time over the winter to commit to the hurdles events.”
Tommy Erickson placed second in the 800m run, with a time of 2:14.54.
Fergus Falls will be competing next on Apr. 1, at St. John's University for the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championships.
