As rivals faced off on the ice in the Otters Holiday Hockey Tournament championship game last week, it was the Lakers of Detroit Lakes scoring the final four goals, defeating Fergus Falls 6-3. The Otters got on the board first, tailing a goal from Kellen Stenstrom at the 1:09 mark of the first period. That score would hold until early in the second when Andrew Johnson scored an even strength goal on an assist from Michael DeBrito to make it 2-0 Fergus Falls. Detroit Lakes would answer with a goal of their own just over 30 second later and knotted up the game in the second period at the 12:28 mark.
Despite giving up a pair of goals to make it 2-2, the Otters responded just 13 seconds later. Cole Wentworth found the back of the net, with assists going to DeBrito and Carter Thielke. With the closing moments winding down in the second, Detroit Lakes was able to knot the game once again, scoring with just three seconds left before intermission. In the final period, it was all Lakers, as they tallied three goals, including one power play goal on the only penalty of the game versus the Otters.
DeBrito’s two points led the way for Fergus, while Cole Larson had a three point game for the Lakers (one goal and two assists). Detroit Lakes outshot Fergus Falls 28-19 and Ben Swanson stopped 22 in net for the Otters. Now at 9-3 so far on the season, the Otters have a pair of games at the end of the week. They travel to take on Alexandria on Thursday evening and return home on Friday to welcome in Warroad.
